Iran has announced it will execute a man it says helped the US assassinate its top general, Qassem Soleimani.

A judiciary spokesman said an Iranian citizen provided information about Soleimani's whereabouts to the US’s CIA and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi joins us live from Tehran.