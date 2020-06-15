US demands release of former soldier jailed in Russia

The United States is demanding the immediate release of a former soldier jailed in Russia for spying.

    The United States is demanding the immediate release of a former soldier jailed in Russia for spying.

    A closed-door court in Moscow sentenced Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison.

    He says police planted a flash drive containing classified information while he was at a friend's wedding two years ago.

    The US ambassador in Moscow says the businessman is innocent and describes his secret trial as "a mockery of justice".

    Daragh McDowell, principal Russia analyst at the global consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft, talks to Al Jazeera.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Between 2014 and 2019, 1,653 Black people died at the hands of the US police. Here are just some of their stories.

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    Historians and archaeologists are showing just how integral Islam is to the country's identity.

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    #BlackLivesMatter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and rapper Lowkey talk about being branded a 'terrorist' and activism.