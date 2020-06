There have been further protests in Israel over the shooting of an autistic Palestinian man by Israeli police.

Iyad el-Hallak, 32, was chased and killed in occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday.

Officers said they suspected he was carrying a gun and fired at him after he ran away when ordered to stop.

His family says he would not have understood instructions to stop.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett Umm al Fahm, Northern Israel.