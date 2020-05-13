Sri Lanka election body mulls delaying polls due to coronavirus

Sri Lanka’s election commission is deciding whether to hold parliamentary polls in June amid fears the coronavirus could spread if movement curbs were lifted further.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled parliament in March and called the poll six months early, hoping to win control of the legislature.

But even as restrictions are now being eased, some argue the vote should be put off until the pandemic is under control.

Al Jazeera's Minelle Fernandez reports from Colombo, Sri Lanka.