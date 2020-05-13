Sri Lanka election body mulls delaying polls due to coronavirus

Snap parliamentary election was delayed previously because of lockdown, but opposition urges holding them soon.

by

    Sri Lanka’s election commission is deciding whether to hold parliamentary polls in June amid fears the coronavirus could spread if movement curbs were lifted further.

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled parliament in March and called the poll six months early, hoping to win control of the legislature.

    But even as restrictions are now being eased, some argue the vote should be put off until the pandemic is under control.

     

    Al Jazeera's Minelle Fernandez reports from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Letters to a Nazi

    Letters to a Nazi

    She enjoyed art, opera and nature while he sent hundreds of thousands of people to their deaths.

    Survivors of Nigeria's 'baby factories' share their stories

    Survivors of Nigeria's 'baby factories' share their stories

    Girls who fled Boko Haram attacks are being enslaved and raped by human traffickers who then sell their babies.

    How the Greek island Lesbos became a stage for Europe's far right

    How the Greek island Lesbos became a stage for Europe's far right

    Over a few days in March, the island once nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize became the epicentre of far-right violence.