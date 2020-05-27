Spain to mourn its coronavirus dead: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Spain is to begin 10 days of mourning on Wednesday in memory of the more than 27,000 people who have lost their lives to the coronavirus. Flags will fly at half-mast.

A new study is warning that Brazil could be facing a death toll of 125,000 people by early August while the WHO has warned the Americas are the new epicentre.

President Donald Trump continues to put pressure on US states to reopen the economy.

More than 5.5 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 348,500 people have died, while nearly 2.3 million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, May 27

00:00 GMT - Spain to begin 10 days of national mourning

Spain, one of the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus, will begin 10 days of national mourning on Wednesday to remember the more than 27,000 people who have lost their lives to the disease.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at the thousands of public buildings across the nation, as well as on the ships of the Spanish navy.

At the end of the mourning period on June 5, King Felipe VI will also lead an official ceremony in remembrance of the dead.

23:30 GMT (Tuesday) - Police in Brazil raid home of Bolsonaro rival in coronavirus probe

Brazilian federal police on Tuesday raided the homes of Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel as part of a COVID-19 corruption investigation.

Witzel is a political rival of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

The federal police said the search warrants were part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the use of public money earmarked for the coronavirus pandemic. Read more on that story here.

Supporters of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro who has dismissed the coronavirus as a 'little flu' hold a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures to fight the outbreak. Witzel is now the target of a police probe into the use of coronavirus funds [Lucas Landau/Reuters]

23:00 GMT (Tuesday) - 'Still accelerating' - WHO warns on coronavirus in Americas

The WHO's regional Latin American health authority has warned that the new coronavirus is "still accelerating" in Brazil, Peru, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua, with the Americas becoming the new epicentre of the global pandemic.

