Doctors and nurses in Peru say hospitals cannot cope with the rising number of coronavirus infections and are demanding more government help.

Latin America's second hardest hit country has endured one of the world's longest mandatory lockdowns since March.

More than 1,300 doctors have been infected.

At least 141,000 infections have been reported and more than 4,000 deaths - including dozens of doctors.

Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.