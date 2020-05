Russia has reported the largest number of new daily cases of the coronavirus in Europe with the total number of infections now exceeding 150,000 and deaths nearing 1,500.

In recent weeks Russian medics have been complaining about their working conditions.

But after three doctors fell out of windows in 10 days, there is concern regarding the safety of medical whistle-blowers who raise issues about the conditions they work in.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports.