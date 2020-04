Every year during Ramadan more than 20 million workers leave Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, to travel back to their hometowns before the Muslim holiday of Eid.

But the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted that centuries-old tradition - as Indonesian authorities have banned nearly all travel into and out of the country.

Now, many say they can no longer afford to stay in Indonesia's big cities.

Al Jazeera's Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.