Can an 'immunity passport' ease coronavirus lockdowns

There is one idea out there that is already in the works, with the hope that it may ease worldwide lockdowns.

    Going back to work and getting the economy moving again may take a long time in many countries.

    But there is one idea already in the works, with the hope that it may ease worldwide lockdowns.

    It is called an "immunity passport", a certificate for those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been declared immune to the virus.

    In the Veneto region of Italy, infected doctors and nurses are being tested to see if they have developed resistance to the virus, so they could return to work. Millions more in Italy will be tested for natural antibodies to see whether they have developed immunity to the virus and can return to normal life. But, it is unclear just how reliable and effective the tests are.

    Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta has more.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Life after death row: The pastor praying for Nigeria's prisoners

    The Nigerian pastor adapting to life after death row

    Clinton Kanu spent 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, but life on the outside feels far from free.

    What it means to love a dead child

    What it means to love a dead child

    You must forget all you thought you knew about grief when the landscape of your life has been demolished.

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    Kenya banned FGM in 2011, but Europeans still bring their daughters to underground clinics there to be cut.