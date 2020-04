As the United States unemployment numbers grow at an alarming rate, those who work in the service industry are being decimated.

Bars, restaurants and hotels have been forced to close, leaving many facing an uncertain future.

Retailers too are seeing dramatic changes as they are forced to lay off staff.

In states like Florida, where tourism is a key financial driver, the economic landscape is facing a dramatic change.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.