Bangladesh has reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

At least 41 new infections were confirmed, taking the total to more than 160, while five more people died.

This comes as many hospitals are turning away patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Doctors and other healthcare workers say they do not have adequate personal protective equipment - and the health system cannot cope with the outbreak.

Al Jazeera's Tanvir Chowdhury has more from the capital, Dhaka.