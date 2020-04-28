Coronavirus lockdown boosts back-yard cultivation in the UK

Living under lockdown is inspiring many people to try growing fruit and vegetables in their back gardens as people expect coronavirus lockdowns to hit food supply chains.

In the UK, demand for seeds is soaring, as are searches for advice on how to grow your own food.

It is not just plants that people are trying to grow at home, either.

Families unable to find eggs in the shops are turning to keeping their own chickens, and poultry breeders across the UK have seen their farms stripped of birds.

In the latest in our series of reports on how the pandemic is impacting farming and food security, Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela reports from southeast England.