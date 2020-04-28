Coronavirus lockdown boosts back-yard cultivation in the UK

Millions of Britons are trying to become more self-sufficient after realising food supply chains are fragile.

    Living under lockdown is inspiring many people to try growing fruit and vegetables in their back gardens as people expect coronavirus lockdowns to hit food supply chains.

    In the UK, demand for seeds is soaring, as are searches for advice on how to grow your own food.

    It is not just plants that people are trying to grow at home, either.

    Families unable to find eggs in the shops are turning to keeping their own chickens, and poultry breeders across the UK have seen their farms stripped of birds.

    In the latest in our series of reports on how the pandemic is impacting farming and food security, Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela reports from southeast England.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Lessons on hope from a Hungarian forced labourer in World War II

    'Tomorrow the sun will shine': Lessons from WWII

    A renowned human rights lawyer, whose father was a forced labourer during World War II, shares lessons from his life.

    'Apartheid was never prosecuted': S Africa's unfinished business

    'Apartheid was never prosecuted': S Africa's unfinished business

    Former President de Klerk's denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity is cause for reflection on Freedom Day.

    Emeralds and desperation: My mother and Sathya Sai Baba

    Emeralds and desperation: My mother and Sathya Sai Baba

    As a child, I followed my mother on frenzied pilgrimages that taught me about the dynamics of wealth, race and religion.