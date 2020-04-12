British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office has said.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," a spokesperson said.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 5, after suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

The United Kingdom has reported two consecutive days of hospital deaths increasing by more than 900 people.

Friday's death toll of 980 surpassed the highest recorded in a single day in Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe so far.