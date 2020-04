Inmates at a prison in Argentina have staged a demonstration demanding more protection from the spread of COVID-19 after a guard tested positive for the virus that causes it.

Prisons in Argentina have a history of overcrowding and lack of sanitation.

Prisoners’ families came out to show their support, some calling for their relatives to be released to finish their sentences under house arrest.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from outside the Devoto prison in Buenos Aires.