World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water

Today is World Water Day, a day that highlights the importance of freshwater and its sustainable management.

Many people in Chile do not have access to enough water, having to choose between drinking, watering their garden crops and washing their hands.

The country has faced an unprecedented drought, which has limited water supplies. But this was exacerbated when the government diverted water to money-generating agricultural concerns, leaving many without water.

Al Jazeera's Latin America Editor Lucia Newman reports from Petorca, Chile.