Turkey's Erdogan to discuss migrant issues with EU in Brussels

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will hold talks in Brussels as he called on Greece to "open the gates" for refugees at Turkey's border trying to get into Europe.

"I will have a meeting with the European Union officials tomorrow (Monday) in Belgium," Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul on Sunday.

More:

He added that he would discuss the migration issue after Turkey opened its borders. "I hope I will return from Belgium with different outcomes."

Barend Leyts, spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, posted on Twitter that the Turkish leader will meet Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss "migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria".

President @eucopresident and President @vonderleyen will meet with President @RTErdogan of Turkey on Monday at 18h in Brussels to discuss EU-Turkey matters, including migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria. — Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) March 8, 2020

Turkey repeatedly rails against what it describes as unfair burden-sharing, since around four million mostly Syrian refugees live in Turkey.

'EU did not fulfil commitments'

In 2016, Turkey and the EU agreed upon a deal in which Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid to help Ankara finance housing, schools and medical centres for the refugees.

But Ankara has repeatedly accused the bloc of not fulfilling promises made as Europe suffered the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

Over a million people fled to the continent in 2015.

"We have fulfilled the obligations of the agreement we have made with the EU. However, the EU did not fulfil its commitments except for minimal contributions ... I hope we will get different results this time," Erdogan said.

Turkey says the EU has failed to honour promises including visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and an enhanced customs union.

Turkey-Greece border clashes

During the same televised speech, Erdogan urged Greece to open its border after clashes in recent days between migrants and the Greek police.

"Hey, Greece! I appeal to you ... open the gates as well and be free of this burden," he said, adding: "Let them go to other European countries."

Thousands of migrants massed on the land border with Greece after Turkey last month said it would no longer prevent people from leaving the country.

Turkey's decision set off an escalating dispute between Ankara and Brussels, as well as a war of words between Turkey and Greece.

But Erdogan, on Friday, ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent risky Aegean sea crossings after more than 1,700 migrants landed on Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey over the past week.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Michel met Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday.

Ankara also wants more European support in Syria, where its troops are supporting rebels against Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

Erdogan has felt extra pressure as nearly a million people in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib fled towards the Turkish border during the recent Syrian regime assault, which is backed by Russia.

But Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday after Turkey launched an offensive against Damascus following the deaths of 59 Turkish soldiers in recent attacks blamed on the regime.