Teddy bear hunt goes viral

A book written 30 years ago comes to life to help children under lockdown.

    One-third of the world's population is now living under lockdown to contain coronavirus.

    The lockdown is particularly challenging for children who must stay indoors, away from their schools and friends.

    In New Zealand, a 30-year-old children's book by British writer Michael Rosen is serving as the inspiration for real-life "teddy bear hunts" and children walk - safely - around their neighbourhoods trying to spot teddy bears in neighbours' windows.

    Now the bear hunt is popping up in other countries, too.

     

    Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis explains.

