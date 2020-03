The alleged operator of secret sex abuse chatrooms says he "lived the life of a devil" as he was paraded outside a South Korean court.

South Korean police took the unusual step of publicly identifying the 24-year-old accused leader of an online sexual blackmail ring after the case led to a national outcry in a country still focused on battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Prosecutors will now decide whether to formally charge him.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.