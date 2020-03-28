Amid lockdown, Zoom gains popularity; but how safe is it?

It has been downloaded more than 50 million times on the Google app store alone in recent weeks since lockdowns were imposed worldwide.

    A lot of students are using video conferencing apps as classes in schools and universities in many countries have shifted online.

    Zoom is one of them and has seen a huge rise in the number of users.

    Zoom is being widely used by people seeking to work, study or socialise from home.

    Not just individuals, but even governments have started using the app.

    But as the US-produced software is gaining popularity, its creator is now facing questions over the alleged breach of privacy after being accused of passing users' information to Facebook.

    The company has also faced criticism over privacy invasions and alleged phishing attacks.

    Zoom has had security flaws in the past. Last year, researchers revealed hackers were able to spy via webcams of users because of a bug in its code.

    Adrian Mars, an IT consultant and technology journalist, discusses the issue with Al Jazeera.

