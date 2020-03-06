Libya fighting: Foreign powers want stake now, as in past

Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar has been fighting to take over Libya's capital for more than 10 months from the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord, which is based in Tripoli.

But as the rival governments fight for control, the violence is only growing as various foreign countries step in to back the respective sides.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from the ancient site of Leptis Magna, where the armies of various empires once fought for control - and finds that Libya's present has echoes of its past.