Europe makes significant changes in coronavirus fight

France has entered nationwide lockdown - with thousands of police on the streets to fine people if they cannot prove they are buying food or going to work.

    Restrictions around the world are becoming more intense as countries step up their efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

    Iran has issued one of the most dire warnings so far - saying millions could die if they continue to ignore advice and move around the country.

    Malaysia has imposed some of the toughest restrictions seen in Asia outside China, closing its borders, and clamping down on the movement, on the same day it recorded its first death.

    France has entered nationwide lockdown - with thousands of police on the streets to fine people if they cannot prove they are buying food or going to work.

    And the Euro 2020 football tournament - which was due to be held in 12 different cities across Europe - has been put back by a year.

    Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Canada and the First Nations: A history of broken promises

    Canada and the First Nations: A history of broken promises

    An exploration of the broken treaties and betrayals responsible for a traumatic past and troubled present.

    One day of respite for refugees on the Turkey-Greece border

    A day in the life of refugees on the Turkish border

    In a hotel near the border, a group of refugees enjoys shared meals, music and a fleeting chance to feel normal.

    Choosing how we remember: Finding peace a year after Christchurch

    Survivors remember Christchurch shooting, a year on

    For survivors of the mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand, the many paths to recovery are still long and winding.