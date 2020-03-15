Coronavirus: Moving to virtual learning exposes deep divide

Some low-income families depend on schools to provide their children with safety and nutrition.

    The coronavirus pandemic has led to school closures in many countries, with UNESCO estimating that more than 421 million children in 60 countries are affected.

    Many teachers are using virtual learning to ensure children do not miss their lessons.

    But, in some countries, there is not enough internet access for their students to continue to study.

    And, in some communities, school was the only source of nutrition and safety for children, who will now have to do without.

    Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.

