Trump is impeached: How did House members vote?

A look at how House Democrats and Republicans voted on the articles of impeachment against Trump.

    Pelosi wields the gavel as the House of Representatives votes on the first of two articles of impeachment against Trump [House TV/Reuters]
    In a historic moment, the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. 

    The votes made Trump only the third president in US history to be impeached. 

    The Democratic-controlled House approved the two articles of impeachment largely along party lines. They accused Trump of abusing his power in his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face the president in the 2020 election, and of obstructing Congress when lawmakers tried to investigate the matter.

    Trump denies any wrongdoing and calls the impeachment inquiry a hoax.

    Wednesday's votes set up a likely January trial in the Senate, where Trump is expected to be acquitted. 

    Here is a look at how each vote broke down: 

    Article I - Abuse of Power (230-197)

    • 229 Democrats voted in favour
    • 1 Independent voted in favour
    • 195 Republicans voted against
    • 2 Democrats voted against
    • 1 Democrat voted present
    • 3 members did not vote

    Article II: Obstruction of Congress (229-198)

    • 228 Democrats voted in favour
    • 1 Independent voted in favour
    • 195 Republicans voted against 
    • 3 Democrats voted against 
    • 1 Democrats voted present
    • 3 members did not vote

    Here's a look at how each member voted: 

    In favour of impeachment:

    Democrats

    1. Alma Adams
    2. Pete Aguilar
    3. Colin Allred
    4. Cindy Axne
    5. Nanette Barragan
    6. Karen Bass
    7. Joyce Beatty
    8. Ami Bera
    9. Don Beyer
    10. Sanford D Bishop Jr
    11. Earl Blumenauer
    12. Lisa Blunt Rochester
    13. Suzanne Bonamici
    14. Brendan F Boyle
    15. Anthony Brindisi 
    16. Anthony Brown
    17. Julia Brownley
    18. Cheri Bustos
    19. G K Butterfield
    20. Salud Carbajal
    21. Tony Cardenas
    22. Andre Carson
    23. Matt Cartwright
    24. Ed Case
    25. Sean Casten
    26. Kathy Castor
    27. Joaquin Castro
    28. Judy Chu
    29. David Cicilline
    30. Gil Cisneros
    31. Katherine M Clark
    32. Yvette D Clarke
    33. William Lacy Clay
    34. Emanuel Cleaver II
    35. James E Clyburn
    36. Steve Cohen
    37. Gerald E Connolly
    38. Jim Cooper
    39. J Luis Correa
    40. Jim Costa
    41. Joe Courtney
    42. TJ Cox
    43. Angie Craig
    44. Charlie Crist
    45. Jason Crow
    46. Henry Cuellar
    47. Joe Cunningham
    48. Sharice Davids
    49. Susan A Davis
    50. Danny K Davis
    51. Madeleine Dean
    52. Peter A DeFazio
    53. Diana DeGette
    54. Rosa DeLauro
    55. Suzan DelBene
    56. Antonio Delgado
    57. Val Demings
    58. Mark DeSaulnier
    59. Ted Deutch
    60. Debbie Dingell
    61. Lloyd Doggett
    62. Mike Doyle
    63. Veronica Escobar
    64. Anna G Eshoo
    65. Adriano Espaillat
    66. Dwight Evans
    67. Abby Finkenauer
    68. Lizzie Fletcher
    69. Bill Foster
    70. Lois Frankel
    71. Marcia L Fudge
    72. Ruben Gallego
    73. John Garamendi
    74. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia
    75. Sylvia R Garcia
    76. Jared Golden (voted in favour of impeaching Trump for abuse of power, but against obstruction of Congress)
    77. Jimmy Gomez
    78. Vicente Gonzalez
    79. Josh Gottheimer
    80. Al Green
    81. Raul M Grijalva
    82. Deb Haaland
    83. Josh Harder
    84. Alcee L Hastings
    85. Jahana Hayes
    86. Denny Heck
    87. Brian Higgins
    88. Katie Hill
    89. Jim Himes
    90. Kendra Horn 
    91. Steven Horsford
    92. Chrissy Houlahan
    93. Steny H Hoyer
    94. Jared Huffman
    95. Sheila Jackson Lee
    96. Pramila Jayapal
    97. Hakeem Jeffries
    98. Hank Johnson
    99. Eddie Bernice Johnson
    100. Marcy Kaptur
    101. William Keating
    102. Robin Kelly
    103. Joseph P Kennedy III
    104. Ro Khanna
    105. Dan Kildee
    106. Derek Kilmer
    107. Andy Kim
    108. Ron Kind
    109. Ann Kirkpatrick
    110. Raja Krishnamoorthi
    111. Ann McLane Kuster
    112. Conor Lamb
    113. Jim Langevin
    114. Rick Larsen
    115. John B Larson
    116. Brenda Lawrence
    117. Al Lawson
    118. Barbara Lee
    119. Susie Lee
    120. Mike Levin
    121. Andy Levin
    122. John Lewis
    123. Ted Lieu
    124. Daniel Lipinski
    125. Dave Loebsack
    126. Zoe Lofgren
    127. Alan Lowenthal
    128. Nita M Lowey
    129. Ben Ray Lujan
    130. Elaine Luria
    131. Stephen F Lynch
    132. Tom Malinowski
    133. Carolyn B Maloney
    134. Sean Patrick Maloney
    135. Doris Matsui
    136. Ben McAdams
    137. Lucy McBath
    138. Betty McCollum
    139. A Donald McEachin
    140. Jim McGovern
    141. Jerry McNerney
    142. Gregory W Meeks
    143. Grace Meng
    144. Gwen Moore
    145. Joseph D Morelle
    146. Seth Moulton
    147. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
    148. Stephanie Murphy
    149. Jerrold Nadler
    150. Grace F Napolitano
    151. Richard E Neal
    152. Joe Neguse
    153. Donald Norcross
    154. Tom O'Halleran
    155. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    156. Ilhan Omar
    157. Frank Pallone Jr
    158. Jimmy Panetta
    159. Chris Pappas
    160. Bill Pascrell Jr
    161. Donald M Payne Jr
    162. Nancy Pelosi
    163. Ed Perlmutter
    164. Scott Peters
    165. Dean Phillips
    166. Chellie Pingree
    167. Mark Pocan
    168. Katie Porter
    169. Ayanna S Pressley
    170. David E Price
    171. Mike Quigley
    172. Jamie Raskin
    173. Kathleen Rice
    174. Cedric L Richmond
    175. Max Rose
    176. Harley Rouda
    177. Lucille Roybal-Allard
    178. Raul Ruiz
    179. Dutch Ruppersberger
    180. Bobby L Rush
    181. Tim Ryan
    182. Linda T Sanchez
    183. John Sarbanes
    184. Mary Gay Scanlon
    185. Jan Schakowsky
    186. Adam B Schiff
    187. Brad Schneider
    188. Kurt Schrader
    189. Kim Schrier
    190. Robert C Scott
    191. David Scott [CHECK] 
    192. Terri A Sewell
    193. Donna E Shalala
    194. Brad Sherman
    195. Mikie Sherrill
    196. Albio Sires
    197. Elissa Slotkin
    198. Adam Smith
    199. Darren Soto
    200. Abigail Spanberger
    201. Jackie Speier
    202. Greg Stanton
    203. Haley Stevens
    204. Tom Suozzi
    205. Eric Swalwell
    206. Mark Takano
    207. Mike Thompson
    208. Bennie Thompson
    209. Dina Titus
    210. Rashida Tlaib
    211. Paul Tonko
    212. Norma J Torres
    213. Xochitl Torres Small
    214. Lori Trahan
    215. David Trone
    216. Lauren Underwood
    217. Juan C Vargas
    218. Marc Veasey
    219. Filemon Vela
    220. Nydia M Velazquez
    221. Peter J Visclosky
    222. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
    223. Maxine Waters
    224. Bonnie Watson Coleman
    225. Peter Welch
    226. Jennifer Wexton
    227. Susan Wild
    228. Frederica S Wilson
    229. John Yarmuth

    Independent

    1. Justin Amash

    Against:

    Democrats

    1. Collin C Peterson
    2. Jeff Van Drew (Van Drew has said he will switch parties) 

    Republicans

    1. Ralph Abraham
    2. Robert B Aderholt
    3. Rick W Allen
    4. Mark Amodei
    5. Kelly Armstrong
    6. Jodey Arrington
    7. Brian Babin
    8. Don Bacon
    9. Jim Baird
    10. Troy Balderson
    11. Jim Banks
    12. Andy Barr
    13. Jack Bergman
    14. Andy Biggs
    15. Gus Bilirakis
    16. Dan Bishop
    17. Rob Bishop
    18. Mike Bost
    19. Kevin Brady
    20. Mo Brooks
    21. Susan W Brooks
    22. Vern Buchanan
    23. Ken Buck
    24. Larry Bucshon
    25. Ted Budd
    26. Tim Burchett
    27. Michael C Burgess
    28. Bradley Byrne
    29. Ken Calvert
    30. Earl L "Buddy" Carter
    31. John Carter
    32. Steve Chabot
    33. Liz Cheney
    34. Ben Cline
    35. Michael Cloud
    36. Tom Cole
    37. Doug Collins
    38. James Comer
    39. K Michael Conaway
    40. Paul Cook
    41. Rick Crawford
    42. Daniel Crenshaw
    43. John Curtis
    44. Warren Davidson
    45. Rodney Davis
    46. Scott DesJarlais
    47. Mario Diaz-Balart
    48. Jeff Duncan
    49. Neal Dunn
    50. Tom Emmer
    51. Ron Estes
    52. Drew Ferguson
    53. Brian Fitzpatrick
    54. Chuck Fleischmann
    55. Bill Flores
    56. Jeff Fortenberry
    57. Virginia Foxx
    58. Russ Fulcher
    59. Matt Gaetz
    60. Mike Gallagher
    61. Greg Gianforte
    62. Bob Gibbs
    63. Louie Gohmert
    64. Anthony Gonzalez
    65. Lance Gooden
    66. Paul Gosar
    67. Kay Granger
    68. Tom Graves
    69. Garret Graves
    70. Sam Graves
    71. Mark E Green
    72. Morgan Griffith
    73. Glenn Grothman
    74. Michael Guest
    75. Brett Guthrie
    76. Jim Hagedorn
    77. Andy Harris
    78. Vicky Hartzler
    79. Kevin Hern
    80. Jaime Herrera Beutler
    81. Jody B Hice
    82. Clay Higgins
    83. French Hill
    84. George Holding
    85. Trey Hollingsworth
    86. Richard Hudson
    87. Bill Huizenga
    88. Will Hurd
    89. Mike Johnson
    90. Bill Johnson
    91. Dusty Johnson
    92. Jim Jordan
    93. David Joyce
    94. John Joyce
    95. John Katko
    96. Fred Keller
    97. Trent Kelly
    98. Mike Kelly
    99. Steve King
    100. Peter T King
    101. Adam Kinzinger
    102. David Kustoff
    103. Darin M LaHood
    104. Gary Palmer
    105. Doug Lamborn
    106. Bob Latta
    107. Debbie Lesko
    108. Billy Long
    109. Barry Loudermilk
    110. Frank D Lucas
    111. Blaine Luetkemeyer
    112. Kenny Marchant
    113. Roger Marshall
    114. Thomas Massie
    115. Brian Mast
    116. Kevin McCarthy
    117. Michael McCaul
    118. Tom McClintock
    119. Patrick T McHenry
    120. David B McKinley
    121. Mark Meadows
    122. Dan Meuser
    123. Carol Miller West
    124. Paul Mitchell
    125. John Moolenaar
    126. Alex X Mooney
    127. Markwayne Mullin
    128. Greg Murphy
    129. Dan Newhouse
    130. Ralph Norman
    131. Devin Nunes
    132. Pete Olson
    133. Steven M Palazzo
    134. Gary Palmer
    135. Greg Pence
    136. Scott Perry
    137. Bill Posey
    138. John Ratcliffe
    139. Tom Reed
    140. Guy Reschenthaler
    141. Tom Rice
    142. Denver Riggleman
    143. Martha Roby
    144. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
    145. Phil Roe
    146. Mike D Rogers
    147. Harold Rogers
    148. Francis Rooney
    149. John W Rose
    150. David Rouzer
    151. Chip Roy
    152. John Rutherford
    153. Steve Scalise
    154. David Schweikert
    155. Austin Scott
    156. Jim Sensenbrenner
    157. Mike Simpson
    158. Jason Smith
    159. Adrian Smith
    160. Christopher H Smith
    161. Lloyd K Smucker
    162. Ross Spano
    163. Pete Stauber
    164. Elise Stefanik
    165. Bryan Steil
    166. Greg Steube
    167. Chris Stewart
    168. Steve Stivers
    169. Van Taylor
    170. Glenn Thompson
    171. Mac Thornberry
    172. William R Timmons
    173. Scott Tipton
    174. Michael R Turner
    175. Fred Upton
    176. Ann Wagner
    177. Tim Walberg
    178. Greg Walden
    179. Mark Walker
    180. Jackie Walorski
    181. Michael Waltz
    182. Steve Watkins
    183. Randy Weber
    184. Daniel Webster
    185. Brad Wenstrup
    186. Bruce Westerman
    187. Roger Williams
    188. Joe Wilson
    189. Rob Wittman
    190. Steve Womack
    191. Rob Woodall
    192. Ron Wright
    193. Ted Yoho
    194. Don Young
    195. Lee Zeldin

    Voted present 

    Democrats

    1. Tulsi Gabbard 

    Not voted: 

    Democrats

    1. Jose E Serrano

    Republicans

    1. Duncan Hunter
    2. John Shimkus

    *Four House seats are vacant 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies