Trump is impeached: How did House members vote?

In a historic moment, the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The votes made Trump only the third president in US history to be impeached.

The Democratic-controlled House approved the two articles of impeachment largely along party lines. They accused Trump of abusing his power in his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face the president in the 2020 election, and of obstructing Congress when lawmakers tried to investigate the matter.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and calls the impeachment inquiry a hoax.

Wednesday's votes set up a likely January trial in the Senate, where Trump is expected to be acquitted.

Here is a look at how each vote broke down:

Article I - Abuse of Power (230-197)

229 Democrats voted in favour

1 Independent voted in favour

195 Republicans voted against

2 Democrats voted against

1 Democrat voted present

3 members did not vote

Article II: Obstruction of Congress (229-198)

228 Democrats voted in favour

1 Independent voted in favour

195 Republicans voted against

3 Democrats voted against

1 Democrats voted present

3 members did not vote

Here's a look at how each member voted:

In favour of impeachment:

Democrats

Alma Adams Pete Aguilar Colin Allred Cindy Axne Nanette Barragan Karen Bass Joyce Beatty Ami Bera Don Beyer Sanford D Bishop Jr Earl Blumenauer Lisa Blunt Rochester Suzanne Bonamici Brendan F Boyle Anthony Brindisi Anthony Brown Julia Brownley Cheri Bustos G K Butterfield Salud Carbajal Tony Cardenas Andre Carson Matt Cartwright Ed Case Sean Casten Kathy Castor Joaquin Castro Judy Chu David Cicilline Gil Cisneros Katherine M Clark Yvette D Clarke William Lacy Clay Emanuel Cleaver II James E Clyburn Steve Cohen Gerald E Connolly Jim Cooper J Luis Correa Jim Costa Joe Courtney TJ Cox Angie Craig Charlie Crist Jason Crow Henry Cuellar Joe Cunningham Sharice Davids Susan A Davis Danny K Davis Madeleine Dean Peter A DeFazio Diana DeGette Rosa DeLauro Suzan DelBene Antonio Delgado Val Demings Mark DeSaulnier Ted Deutch Debbie Dingell Lloyd Doggett Mike Doyle Veronica Escobar Anna G Eshoo Adriano Espaillat Dwight Evans Abby Finkenauer Lizzie Fletcher Bill Foster Lois Frankel Marcia L Fudge Ruben Gallego John Garamendi Jesus "Chuy" Garcia Sylvia R Garcia Jared Golden (voted in favour of impeaching Trump for abuse of power, but against obstruction of Congress) Jimmy Gomez Vicente Gonzalez Josh Gottheimer Al Green Raul M Grijalva Deb Haaland Josh Harder Alcee L Hastings Jahana Hayes Denny Heck Brian Higgins Katie Hill Jim Himes Kendra Horn Steven Horsford Chrissy Houlahan Steny H Hoyer Jared Huffman Sheila Jackson Lee Pramila Jayapal Hakeem Jeffries Hank Johnson Eddie Bernice Johnson Marcy Kaptur William Keating Robin Kelly Joseph P Kennedy III Ro Khanna Dan Kildee Derek Kilmer Andy Kim Ron Kind Ann Kirkpatrick Raja Krishnamoorthi Ann McLane Kuster Conor Lamb Jim Langevin Rick Larsen John B Larson Brenda Lawrence Al Lawson Barbara Lee Susie Lee Mike Levin Andy Levin John Lewis Ted Lieu Daniel Lipinski Dave Loebsack Zoe Lofgren Alan Lowenthal Nita M Lowey Ben Ray Lujan Elaine Luria Stephen F Lynch Tom Malinowski Carolyn B Maloney Sean Patrick Maloney Doris Matsui Ben McAdams Lucy McBath Betty McCollum A Donald McEachin Jim McGovern Jerry McNerney Gregory W Meeks Grace Meng Gwen Moore Joseph D Morelle Seth Moulton Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Stephanie Murphy Jerrold Nadler Grace F Napolitano Richard E Neal Joe Neguse Donald Norcross Tom O'Halleran Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ilhan Omar Frank Pallone Jr Jimmy Panetta Chris Pappas Bill Pascrell Jr Donald M Payne Jr Nancy Pelosi Ed Perlmutter Scott Peters Dean Phillips Chellie Pingree Mark Pocan Katie Porter Ayanna S Pressley David E Price Mike Quigley Jamie Raskin Kathleen Rice Cedric L Richmond Max Rose Harley Rouda Lucille Roybal-Allard Raul Ruiz Dutch Ruppersberger Bobby L Rush Tim Ryan Linda T Sanchez John Sarbanes Mary Gay Scanlon Jan Schakowsky Adam B Schiff Brad Schneider Kurt Schrader Kim Schrier Robert C Scott David Scott [CHECK] Terri A Sewell Donna E Shalala Brad Sherman Mikie Sherrill Albio Sires Elissa Slotkin Adam Smith Darren Soto Abigail Spanberger Jackie Speier Greg Stanton Haley Stevens Tom Suozzi Eric Swalwell Mark Takano Mike Thompson Bennie Thompson Dina Titus Rashida Tlaib Paul Tonko Norma J Torres Xochitl Torres Small Lori Trahan David Trone Lauren Underwood Juan C Vargas Marc Veasey Filemon Vela Nydia M Velazquez Peter J Visclosky Debbie Wasserman Schultz Maxine Waters Bonnie Watson Coleman Peter Welch Jennifer Wexton Susan Wild Frederica S Wilson John Yarmuth

Independent

Justin Amash

Against:

Democrats

Collin C Peterson Jeff Van Drew (Van Drew has said he will switch parties)

Republicans

Ralph Abraham Robert B Aderholt Rick W Allen Mark Amodei Kelly Armstrong Jodey Arrington Brian Babin Don Bacon Jim Baird Troy Balderson Jim Banks Andy Barr Jack Bergman Andy Biggs Gus Bilirakis Dan Bishop Rob Bishop Mike Bost Kevin Brady Mo Brooks Susan W Brooks Vern Buchanan Ken Buck Larry Bucshon Ted Budd Tim Burchett Michael C Burgess Bradley Byrne Ken Calvert Earl L "Buddy" Carter John Carter Steve Chabot Liz Cheney Ben Cline Michael Cloud Tom Cole Doug Collins James Comer K Michael Conaway Paul Cook Rick Crawford Daniel Crenshaw John Curtis Warren Davidson Rodney Davis Scott DesJarlais Mario Diaz-Balart Jeff Duncan Neal Dunn Tom Emmer Ron Estes Drew Ferguson Brian Fitzpatrick Chuck Fleischmann Bill Flores Jeff Fortenberry Virginia Foxx Russ Fulcher Matt Gaetz Mike Gallagher Greg Gianforte Bob Gibbs Louie Gohmert Anthony Gonzalez Lance Gooden Paul Gosar Kay Granger Tom Graves Garret Graves Sam Graves Mark E Green Morgan Griffith Glenn Grothman Michael Guest Brett Guthrie Jim Hagedorn Andy Harris Vicky Hartzler Kevin Hern Jaime Herrera Beutler Jody B Hice Clay Higgins French Hill George Holding Trey Hollingsworth Richard Hudson Bill Huizenga Will Hurd Mike Johnson Bill Johnson Dusty Johnson Jim Jordan David Joyce John Joyce John Katko Fred Keller Trent Kelly Mike Kelly Steve King Peter T King Adam Kinzinger David Kustoff Darin M LaHood Gary Palmer Doug Lamborn Bob Latta Debbie Lesko Billy Long Barry Loudermilk Frank D Lucas Blaine Luetkemeyer Kenny Marchant Roger Marshall Thomas Massie Brian Mast Kevin McCarthy Michael McCaul Tom McClintock Patrick T McHenry David B McKinley Mark Meadows Dan Meuser Carol Miller West Paul Mitchell John Moolenaar Alex X Mooney Markwayne Mullin Greg Murphy Dan Newhouse Ralph Norman Devin Nunes Pete Olson Steven M Palazzo Gary Palmer Greg Pence Scott Perry Bill Posey John Ratcliffe Tom Reed Guy Reschenthaler Tom Rice Denver Riggleman Martha Roby Cathy McMorris Rodgers Phil Roe Mike D Rogers Harold Rogers Francis Rooney John W Rose David Rouzer Chip Roy John Rutherford Steve Scalise David Schweikert Austin Scott Jim Sensenbrenner Mike Simpson Jason Smith Adrian Smith Christopher H Smith Lloyd K Smucker Ross Spano Pete Stauber Elise Stefanik Bryan Steil Greg Steube Chris Stewart Steve Stivers Van Taylor Glenn Thompson Mac Thornberry William R Timmons Scott Tipton Michael R Turner Fred Upton Ann Wagner Tim Walberg Greg Walden Mark Walker Jackie Walorski Michael Waltz Steve Watkins Randy Weber Daniel Webster Brad Wenstrup Bruce Westerman Roger Williams Joe Wilson Rob Wittman Steve Womack Rob Woodall Ron Wright Ted Yoho Don Young Lee Zeldin

Voted present

Democrats

Tulsi Gabbard

Not voted:

Democrats

Jose E Serrano

Republicans

Duncan Hunter John Shimkus

*Four House seats are vacant