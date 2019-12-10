Russia's Lavrov in Washington as Trump impeachment inquiry looms

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to discuss arms control, Ukraine and the war in Syria with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as he visits Washington.

Tuesday's talks, Lavrov's first visit to the capital since a controversial Oval Office meeting with Trump in 2017, comes as US House of Representative impeachment proceedings into the president's dealings with Ukraine, which has been fighting pro-Russia separatists in the country's east, are picking up steam.

US lawmakers are reportedly drafting articles of impeachment alleging Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine unless its new leader pledged to investigate the son of his political rival Joe Biden. While the inquiry centres on Ukraine, Russia has been a major topic in the proceedings, with numerous witnesses telling investigators that Trump's defenders are echoing a Russian disinformation campaign by accusing Ukraine of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The meeting also comes a day after the Justice Department's internal watchdog found that the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

The president will "discuss the state of the bilateral relationship" in a meeting both with Lavrov and Pompeo, a senior Trump administration official said on Monday.

Pompeo, speaking to the One America News Network on Monday, said Trump had asked him to work on the US-Russia business relationship. He said discussions with Lavrov would include arms control issues that hopefully can be expanded to include China.

"We didn't pick this date to coincide with the process on Capitol Hill, but we can't allow the zaniness that's taking place on Capitol Hill to impact our job,'' Pompeo said.

The meeting comes a day after the presidents of Ukraine and Russia agreed to revive the peace process on the bloody separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and exchange all their prisoners, but they failed to resolve crucial issues such as a timeline on local elections and control of the borders in the rebel-held region.

The officials in Washington are also expected to discuss Syria, where a US troop withdrawal by Trump forced former Syrian Kurdish allies to pivot to an unlikely alliance with the Syrian government, which is backed by Moscow.

Controversial meeting

Lavrov last visited Washington in May of 2017, when, during a meeting at the Oval Office, Trump allegedly revealed highly classified details about the threat from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group with the foreign minister and Russia's then-ambassador in Washington, Sergey Kislyak.

The Washington Post reported that Trump revealed to Lavrov the city where information was gathered about the threat of laptops in passenger cabins of commercial planes.

The information had come from a US ally that did not authorise the US to share it, according to the report.

The White House denied the accusation but Trump later insisted he had the "absolute right" to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety".