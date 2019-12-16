Niger attack: thousands flee increasing violence in Sahel region

Armed groups' increased activity in region cause hundreds of deaths forcing thousands to seek safety in camps.

    Increasing attacks and the collaboration between armed groups are jeopardising the safety of thousands of civilians and soldiers in the Sahel desert, according to intelligence reports.

    An attack last week claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) in the town of Inates, west Niger caused the highest number of deaths in recent history on the Niger army.

    The violence has raised new humanitarian concerns in the region.

    Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Mali's capital, Bamako.

