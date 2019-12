Faced with rising pollution and falling oil prices, Kazakhstan is looking to diversify its economy.

Oil and hydrocarbon exports make up nearly three-quarters of its income but reliance on fossil fuels has given residents one of the highest rates of lung disease in the region.

A major focus is now being placed on investing in environmentally friendly energy projects.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Kapchagay in southeastern Kazakhstan.