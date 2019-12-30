Ethnic Kazakhs 'detained and tortured in Chinese camps'

Al Jazeera has heard harrowing new testimony from people who say they were detained and tortured in camps in China.

Many have refused to reveal their identity, saying they fear their relatives may be persecuted.

According to activists, more than two million people have been held in China's internment camps in Xinjiang province.

Most are Uighurs, but there are also people from other minority groups such as ethnic Kazakhs.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid met some of them in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city.