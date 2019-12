Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza announced in late 2018 that he would make Gitega the new capital.

But some critics are wondering, in the face of next year's general elections, whether the move is political.

Bujumbura, the old capital, is an opposition base.

Others say Burundi cannot afford the relocation cost.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from the new capital city.