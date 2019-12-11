'Son of Afghanistan': Murals honour slain Japanese doctor

A group of Afghan activists and artists have painted a mural to pay tribute to the humanitarian work of a Japanese doctor, who was killed by gunmen last week in eastern province of Afghanistan.

Dr Tetsu Nakamura, 73, was shot dead by unknown gunmen along with five other Afghans in Jalalabad on December 4, triggering an outpouring of sorrow and grief across the South Asian country.

Dozens of Afghans gathered in Nangarhar's city Jalalabad and the capital Kabul on Tuesday to paint a mural of the Japanese medical doctor, whom President Ashraf Ghani called "one of the closest friends of Afghanistan".

"In this soil, we will only plant the seeds of love; nothing else than love," reads the text in Pashto next to the murals painted by the group called ArtLords, which has painted a series of murals on blast walls that surrounds public administration and foreign organisation buildings.

"Dr Nakamura was killed for trying to change Afghanistan and for trying to serve the most vulnerable people in the Afghan society," Omaid Sharifi, a local "activist" and co-founder of the ArtLords initiative, told Al Jazeera.

"To remember Dr Nakamura's incredible work for our people, our team at Artlords painted two murals of him which are around 60 square kms, one in Jalalabad city and one in Kabul city," he said.

'Uncle Murad'

Popularly known by his nickname "Uncle Murad" in Afghanistan, Dr Nakamura gained love and respect of many people for his humanitarian work that he began in 2008.

"Dr Nakamura's death is a big loss for us, we will always remember him as a true and loyal son of Afghanistan," Ajmal, a teacher and a resident of Kama district in Nangarhar, told Al Jazeera.

Born and trained as a doctor in Japan, Nakamura answered a recruitment call to work in the Pakistani city of Peshawar in 1984, where he bagan treating Afghan refugees fleeing the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Dr Tetsu Nakamura, 73, has been in Afghanistan since 2008 where he gained love and respect of many people for his humanitarian work [Mohsin Khan Mohmand/Al Jazeera]

Through its work, the ArtLords has highlighted womens' rights, corruption, public health and conflict in the South Asian nation.

In July last year, ISIL (ISIS) group killed at least 13 members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan, including activist Rawail Singh. Artlords painted a mural in the memory of Singh with his daughter.

"You are not going to heaven, you've killed my father," the text on the mural read.

'We miss him'

Sharifi said people, including common people and government officials, have vowed to carry Dr Nakamura's legacy forward.

"We vow to commit to volunteering and commit to really working hard to bring a positive changes in Afghanistan," he said

The Japanese doctor ran clinics in Peshawar as well as in the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

After a devastating drought in 2000, he helped in digging bore wells and then built a network of irrigation canals, bringing back about 16,000 hectares (40,000 acres) of land to life in over six years, helping millions of people in the Kuz Kunar, Kama and Khewa district of Nangarhar province.

He was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his humanitarian work in 2003.

"The enemies of peace and Afghanistan killed him. We miss him," Ajmal said.