Foreign ministers from more than 70 nations are gathering in Washington to discuss strategies to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group.

It is the second meeting this year of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

It was called to review strategy following recent developments in northeast Syria - including the death of ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.