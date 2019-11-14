Ukraine unsure of alliances amid US impeachment inquiry

As the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump's move to pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival goes public, Kyiv now finds itself amid a political tug-of-war.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position has been weakened domestically because of the scandal, and he is due to start talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming weeks.

As Ukraine fights Russian-backed separatists in the country's east, there are now question marks about whether it can rely on its US ally.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Lviv, Ukraine.