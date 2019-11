Troops have started withdrawing from another front line in eastern Ukraine, raising hopes that a new round of talks could be held soon.

White flares have been seen on both sides of the conflict line, signalling the agreement for troops' withdrawal.

The war in Ukraine between Russia-backed separatists and government forces has been going on for over five years, with 13,000 killed and many more injured.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Moscow.