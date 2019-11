Exactly three weeks before Britain votes for a new parliament, the opposition Labour Party has published its election manifesto in Birmingham, pledging a "radical" programme to transform the UK.

Among the policies promised by party leader Jeremy Corbyn are plans to renegotiate Brexit within three months, create a million new "green" jobs, and levy a one-off "windfall" tax on oil companies.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from Birmingham, UK.