Turkey captures sister of slain ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Turkey captured the sister of slain Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her and her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.

"Rasmiya Awad was captured in a raid on a container near Azaz," the official said.

"We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced in late October that American forces carried out an operation killing Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province.