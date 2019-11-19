Three killed in Port Sudan tribal clashes: Medics

At least three people have been killed and 24 others wounded following clashes between two tribes in Port Sudan, medics said.

Sudanese police imposed a nighttime curfew following the incident on Monday.

The curfew in the Red Sea city, Sudan's main economic hub, came into effect at 5:00pm local time (15:00 GMT) and would remain until 5:00am local time (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday, the police said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

It did not specify when the restrictions would be lifted.

Violence erupted when a prominent leader from Beni Amer tribe, Amin Daoud, held a political rally in the city which was opposed by members of Hadendowa tribe, the biggest in eastern Sudan, witnesses told AFP news agency by telephone.

"Tribal clashes killed three people and wounded 24 others," a doctors committee close to Sudan's umbrella protest movement, Forces of Freedom and Change, said in a statement.

The committee did not specify the exact causes of the deaths and wounds.

A witness said earlier on Monday that a bus was set on fire during the clashes that erupted near a hospital in central Port Sudan.

"The clashes stopped after members of the Rapid Support Force [RSF] intervened," another witness said.

"The situation is still tense and RSF members are everywhere."

Tribal clashes have often rocked the country, with many resulting in deaths.

Port Sudan also witnesses regular strikes by port workers demanding better work conditions and pay.