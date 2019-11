Israel's military has said it will investigate the death of civilians in Gaza after an attack that it originally said targeted a leader of the Islamic Jihad group.

A senior commander of the group was killed by the Israelis on Tuesday.

Islamic Jihad responded by firing rockets into Israel - which then led to retaliatory fire from Israel, killing 34 people in Gaza.

A ceasefire agreed on Thursday remains fragile.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Gaza.