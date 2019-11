A Guinean court has agreed to temporarily release a group of opposition leaders from jail as they wait for the start of their appeal.

They were arrested for staging protests against President Alpha Conde, whom they believe is planning on running for a third term.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since mid-October over suspicions that Conde is planning to change the constitution to extend his rule.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.