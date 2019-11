After years of protests and political turmoil, voters in Guinea-Bissau are hoping Sunday's presidential election will finally lead to peace.

The incumbent, Jose Maria Vaz, wants another term despite failing to stabilise the economy of the West African nation and to deal with the growing illegal drug trade.

But he says he will respect the result, even if he loses.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from the outskirts of the capital Bissau.