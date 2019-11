The rollout of a new vaccine against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has attracted controversy and criticism.

More than 500,000 Congolese will be injected with it over 10 months.

But some scientists say its long-term effects have not been studied.

And there is general resistance to any Ebola vaccine, despite health authorities saying they need to contain another outbreak.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.