International Criminal Court (ICC) judges have convicted ex-rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda of the Democratic Republic of the Congo of 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by rebel fighters he led 20 years ago.

The prosecution wants a 30-year prison term.

Ntaganda is the fourth person to be convicted by the ICC.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Kiwanja in eastern DRC.