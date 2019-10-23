Yemen 'could lose six million children' from malnutrition

In a country where millions are in need of humanitarian aid, health officials warn of even more dangerous consequences if long-running war continues.

    WARNING: This report contains some distressing images.

    Health officials in Aslam, in Yemen's Abs district, warn that more than six million children could be at risk of malnutrition if the war in the Arab world's poorest country continues. 

    But this not the only reason behind the high mortality rate among children in Yemen.

    There is also the conflict, now in its fifth year.

    On Tuesday, at least five civilians, including three children, were killed in an air raid by the Saudi-UAE coalition that targeted a moving vehicle in the north-western province of Saada.

    Mohammed Al Attab reports.

