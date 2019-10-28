Two wounded in France mosque shooting

French authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding two men in their 70s outside a mosque in southwest France, police have said.

An 84-year-old man opened fire when the two victims, aged 74 and 78, found him trying to set fire to the mosque in Bayonne, a police statement said.

The victims were brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspected gunman was arrested near his home and a handgun was found in his car, according to police.

"The suspected assailant was arrested by national police ... my thoughts are with the victims and their family," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on his Twitter account.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of a far-right National Rally party which has had links to violent anti-Muslim groups, condemned the shooting.

"The attack ... goes against all the values of our movement," she said.

The mosque was cordoned off for investigations by authorities.