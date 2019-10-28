UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

Charles' tenth official visit to the country next month will focus on sustainable markets, climate and social finance.

    Charles' last visit to India was as part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in November 2017 [File: Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu]

    Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, his office said on Monday.

    Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on November 13 in what will be his 10th official visit to the country.

    His last was as part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore and Malaysia in November 2017.

    Britain has been eager to secure a trade deal with India after it leaves the European Union (EU).

    The announcement also comes a week after Charles' son William and his wife Kate completed a four-day trip to India's neighbour Pakistan.

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency