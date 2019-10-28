UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, his office said on Monday.

Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on November 13 in what will be his 10th official visit to the country.

His last was as part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore and Malaysia in November 2017.

Britain has been eager to secure a trade deal with India after it leaves the European Union (EU).

The announcement also comes a week after Charles' son William and his wife Kate completed a four-day trip to India's neighbour Pakistan.