Pakistan to welcome British royal couple Prince William and Kate

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are to arrive in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Monday for the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be accorded a red carpet welcome for their first visit to the country.

The five-day visit will be held under special security arrangements being supervised by the military.

"This is the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"Whilst The Duke and Duchess's programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today - a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," the statement said.

The royal couple will meet the president and prime minister during the visit. They will also visit programmes aiming to empower people and learn how communities are adapting to climate change.

191002070310351

The visit will span over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the capital to the historical city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in Pakistan's north and the rugged border regions to the west.

In 2006, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, visited Pakistan.

Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana, had also visited Pakistan in 1996 to attend a fundraising event for a cancer hospital built by cricketer-turned-politician and now Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth II visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997.