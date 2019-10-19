UK PM 'undaunted' by MPs' backing for Brexit extension

Boris Johnson said he still believed he can command 'overwhelming' support for his new Brexit divorce plan and will introduce required legislation to make that happen.

by

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "undaunted" by the MPs' decision to vote in favour of former Conservative MP Oliver Letwin's amendment and promised to press ahead to try and leave the European Union by October 31.

    Johnson said he still believed he can command "overwhelming" support for his new Brexit divorce plan and will introduce the required legislation to make that happen.

    "I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," he added.

    Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from Westminster.

