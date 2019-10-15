Turkey's offensive in Syria: Syrian Kurds flee to northern Iraq

First group of Syrian Kurds arrives in northern Iraq after fleeing Turkey's military operation in north Syria.

by

    Syrian Kurds fleeing the fighting in northeast Syria are starting to arrive in northern Iraq after Turkey's operation in the region to rout the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces begins.

    Authorities there say they could be the first of tens of thousands of refugees.

    Plans are being made to accommodate the new arrivals, but the priority for the Kurdistan Regional Government is to stop fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group and their supporters from infiltrating the crowds of refugees.

     

    Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Domiz refugee camp in northern Iraq.

