Ongoing protests have rocked Barcelona after the jailing of nine separatists leaders who want autonomy for the region of Catalonia.

Despite Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's plea for calm, Catalan President Quim Torra said the struggle for independence would continue.

With general elections due next month, it seems unlikely the issue of Catalonia's secession will be resolved any time soon.

.Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Barcelona.