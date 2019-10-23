Indonesia's Widodo appoints arch-rival as defence minister

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday appointed Prabowo Subianto, opposition leader in Widodo's first term and sole challenger in April's bitterly-fought poll, as defence minister in a move likely to stir controversy.

Speaking at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, also said former industry minister Airlangga Hartarto would head his economic team. Economist Sri Mulyani Indrawati remained as finance minister.

Jokowi secured a second term as president of the world's third-biggest democracy in April elections, following a bitter campaign plagued by fake news online and claims from Subianto that the government staged a "massive, systematic and fraudulent" election.

At least nine people were killed in unrest that followed the poll.



The pair have since appeared together in apparently friendly public meetings, including on Monday when Subianto, 68, hinted that he and another member of his Gerindra party had been tapped for top government posts.

Controversial former general Prabowo Subianto is Indonesia's new defence minister after two failed bids for the presidency. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]

Newcomers

Announcing Subianto's new role, Jokowi said: "I believe I don't have to tell him about his job -- he knows more than I do."

Subianto, a former son-in-law of Indonesia's late dictator Suharto, was accused of abuses, including the kidnapping and disappearance of several pro-democracy activists, in the lead up to massive street demonstrations that brought down the regime in 1998. He has never been charged in relation to the allegations.

Among Jokowi's 38 ministers, who posed together on the steps of the presidential palace wearing traditional batik, the newcomers included Nadiem Makarim, the 35-year-old co-founder and chief executive of Indonesia ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek who became education and culture minister.

Media mogul Erick Thohir -- a former owner of Italian football club Inter Milan and the 2018 Asian Games organising committee chief -- was appointed minister of state-owned enterprises.

The president's long-term ally Luhut Pandjaitan retained his role as coordinating minister for maritime affairs, which also oversees the natural resources sector and investment.

Wiranto, a 72-year-old former army chief, who was security minister was not on the official list of the new cabinet.

He is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed by Islamic State group-linked militants this month.