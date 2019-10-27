Exclusive: Footage from the scene of US raid that killed Baghdadi

Al Jazeera's correspondent Alaa Eddine Youssef was one of the first journalists to reach the scene of the raid in Barisha village.

    Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS), has been killed in a US military operation in Syria's northwest province of Idlib, according to US President Donald Trump.

    Here's his exclusive report that shows the house where Baghdadi believed to have lived was totally destroyed in the operation that lasted for hours.

