Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe is expected to appear in front of the country’s Supreme Court on Tuesday on criminal charges.

He is accused of trying to bribe witnesses, who say he was behind the creation of death squads in the 1990s.

The court announced the criminal investigation in February after Uribe had sued a political opponent accusing him of witness tampering against him.

The trial sent shockwaves through Colombian politics.

Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.